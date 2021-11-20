Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

