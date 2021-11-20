Morgan Stanley Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $8,558,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.27 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

