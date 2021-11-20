Morgan Stanley Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,261.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

