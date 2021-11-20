Morgan Stanley Has $18.13 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

