Morgan Stanley Has $18.64 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of John Bean Technologies worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $173.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

