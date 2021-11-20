Morgan Stanley Has $18.68 Million Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.40% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF opened at $14.46 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.71%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

