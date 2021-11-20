Morgan Stanley Has $18.74 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 356,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 291,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

