Morgan Stanley Has $18.74 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ingevity worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

