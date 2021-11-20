Morgan Stanley Has $18.80 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

CLH stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,519 shares of company stock worth $3,308,227. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

