Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 262.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Autoliv worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

