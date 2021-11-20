Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $559.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $562.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.28.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

