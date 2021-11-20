Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

