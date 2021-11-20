Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.92% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000.

DFNL opened at $31.32 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

