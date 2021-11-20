Morgan Stanley Purchases 149,178 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.97 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

