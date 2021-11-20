Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,457 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.77% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $154.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

