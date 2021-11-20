Morgan Stanley Purchases 761,736 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 244.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Columbia Property Trust worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1,494.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

