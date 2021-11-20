Morgan Stanley Purchases 85,168 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Green Plains worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $40.33 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

