Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

