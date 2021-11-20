Morgan Stanley Raises Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of AMERCO worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $742.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $399.80 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

