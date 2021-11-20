Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

