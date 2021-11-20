Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

