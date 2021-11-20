Morgan Stanley Sells 12,506 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.51% of TCG BDC worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $740.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

