Morgan Stanley Sells 22,289 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Medpace worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

