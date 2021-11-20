Morgan Stanley Sells 245,684 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Assured Guaranty worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

