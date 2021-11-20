Morgan Stanley Sells 291,575 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Outfront Media worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

