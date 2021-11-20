Morgan Stanley Sells 71,416 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.