Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

PCY stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.