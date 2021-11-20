Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 14th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,723,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,048,271.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total transaction of $1,687,502.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,072 shares of company stock valued at $56,364,141. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $323.62. 56,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

