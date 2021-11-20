Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0538 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $338,684.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

