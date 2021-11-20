Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Mplx has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

