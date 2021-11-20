MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MSADY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,672. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.