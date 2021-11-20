My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $2.26 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.56 million and $4.81 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.