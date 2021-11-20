Myriad (XMY) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.25 million and $11,554.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,806,899,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

