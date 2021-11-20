Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,970.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $949,257.01 and approximately $49,970.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.