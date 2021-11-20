Naka Bodhi Token Price Reaches $0.0136 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $953,393.08 and approximately $37,459.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

