Name Change Token (NCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,795.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $69,795.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,174,002 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.