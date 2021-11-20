Name Changing Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

