Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

