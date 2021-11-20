National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $53.98 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.