National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of National HealthCare worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 15.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.93 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

