National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

