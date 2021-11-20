Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.61% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

