Navcoin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $1.25 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,224,627 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

