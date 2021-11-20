NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194.82 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $194.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00016434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00212532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.71 or 0.00644022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,257,949 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

