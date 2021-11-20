NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post $128.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $124.49 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.03 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

