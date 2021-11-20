NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.