New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

NJR stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

