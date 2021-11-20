New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

