New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.20. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get New Zealand Energy alerts:

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.