Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $12,242.25 and $165.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

